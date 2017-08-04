BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, August 4
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Emerging Europe plc as at 30 June 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-emerging-europe-plc-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Barbara Powley
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5610
4 August 2017
END