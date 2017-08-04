

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares recouped early losses on Friday after official data showed German factory orders increased more than expected in June, driven by domestic demand.



Orders grew 1 percent from May, when they increased by revised 1.1 percent. Orders were forecast to grow moderately by 0.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 12,159 in late opening deals after hitting as low as 12,123 earlier in the session.



Investors awaited the U.S. employment report later today for further clues on the Fed rate outlook.



Insurer Allianz edged up 0.2 percent after it agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in LV's general insurance business.



