

ROME (dpa-AFX) - The favorable orientation of Italy's economic activity for the next months is confirmed by the leading indicator, the statistical office Istat said in its monthly report on Friday.



The economy benefits from the strengthening of the industry sector and of the labor market dynamics, Istat reported. Consumer and business confidence is improving.



Expectations about employment for the coming months remain optimistic, in particular for manufacturing and construction firms, the report showed.



