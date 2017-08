BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally higher on Friday ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day that should shed further light on investor expectations for interest rates.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 6 points or 0.11 percent at 5,136 in late opening deals after rising half a percent on Thursday.



France-KLM slid half a percent after expanding its no-fly zone over North Korea.



