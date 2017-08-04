NorthStar Realty Europe signs 10 year lease extension with Deloitte at Maastoren office building, Rotterdam, Netherlands

LONDON, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. announces today that long-term tenant Deloitte Holding B.V. (Deloitte) has agreed to renew its lease at the landmark Maastoren Building, signaling its long-term commitment to the building.

With 38,000 sqm over 44 floors, Maastoren is the tallest office tower in the Netherlands. Deloitte, who has been a tenant at the building since 2010 occupies approximately 60% of the building.

As part of the lease agreement, NorthStar Realty Europe will enhance the building with a number of design and improvement initiatives. These include a new entranceway and reception facility on the ground floor.

Mahbod Nia, NorthStar Realty Europe's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce Deloitte's lease renewal at the Maastoren building in Rotterdam. Deloitte's commitment is affirmation of the building's excellent facilities and location on Rotterdam's Kop van Zuid."

Property highlights

At 44 floors 165 metres high, Maastoren is the highest building in the Netherlands

Maastoren is fully let with a strong base of blue-chip tenants, including Deloitte and AKD

The building was developed by OVG and completed in 2010

It is located at Rotterdam's Kop van Zuid, Wilhelminakade 1-103

About NorthStar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) is a European-focused commercial real estate company with predominantly high quality office properties in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global real estate and investment management firm. For more information about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., please visit www.nrecorp.com.