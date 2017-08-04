

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Friday as the pound hit its lowest level against the euro since last October and Royal Bank of Scotland reported turnaround results for the first-half of the year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 7 points or 0.1 percent at 7,481 in late opening deals after gaining 0.9 percent the previous day to hit its highest level since July 20.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group rallied 1.7 percent after it swung to a profit in the second quarter, despite a U.S. settlement fine.



Low-cost airline easyJet rose half a percent on reporting an increase in passenger numbers for July.



Investment service company Hargreaves tumbled 4.5 percent after saying it won't pay a special dividend this year.



Homebuilders tumbled after reports that the government may review the 'help to buy' scheme. Barratt Developments fell nearly 3 percent, Persimmon lost 3.2 percent and Taylor Wimpey declined 2.4 percent.



Education group Pearson shed 0.6 percent after its first-half loss before tax narrowed from last year, reflecting the absence of restructuring costs.



On the economic front, the U.K. economy is 'a little bit' better placed to cope with a possible rate hike, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told BBC radio. 'I think there may be some possibility for interest rates to go up a little bit,' he said.



