Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 3 August 2017, it (a) filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), for the three months ended 31 March 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), (b) filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the Exchange Act for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 with the SEC, and (c) published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2017.

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A includes the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under US GAAP for the three months ended 31 March 2017, which were restated to correct errors caused by the miscalculation of the foreign currency effects on certain engineering and construction projects and related ownership interests, as previously announced on 24 July 2017.

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under US GAAP for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017.

The Half-Year Financial Report includes interim condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and the UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook), an interim management report, a statement of the persons responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report and a statutory auditors' review report.

A copy of each of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Half-Year Financial Report can be found on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of each of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Half-Yearly Financial Report has been submitted to the UK NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170804005169/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer, +1-281-260-3665

Vice President Investor Relations

Matt Seinsheimer

or

James Davis, +1-281-260-3665

Senior Manager Investor Relations

James Davis

or

Media relations

Christophe Belorgeot, +33 1 47 78 39 92

Vice President Corporate Communications

Christophe Belorgeot

or

Delphine Nayral, +33 1 47 78 34 83

Manager Public Relations

Delphine Nayral

or

Lisa Adams, +1-281-405-4659

Senior Manager Digital Communications

Lisa Adams