Sabri Özdogan, Managing Director of Componenta Turkey, has left the Corporate Executive Team of Componenta on 4 August 2017 following the sale of the shareholding in the Turkish company. Componenta Corporation signed an agreement to sell its shareholding in Componenta Dökümcülük Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. to Döktas Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. on 4 August 2017.



SVP, Forging Business Sweden Mikael Schill has also left Corporate Executive Team of Componenta on 17th July 2017 as Componenta Wirsbo AB and Componenta Arvika AB were declared bankrupt.



As of 4 August 2017, Componenta's Corporate Executive Team consist of CEO Harri Suutari, CFO Marko Karppinen, SVP Cast Components Business Area Pasi Mäkinen and Group General Counsel Tuula Rainto.



