sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,035 Euro		-0,01
-0,09 %
WKN: 900569 ISIN: NO0004306408 Ticker-Symbol: HFMA 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAFSLUND ASA CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAFSLUND ASA CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAFSLUND ASA CL A
HAFSLUND ASA CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAFSLUND ASA CL A11,035-0,09 %