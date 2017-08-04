

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $750 million, or $2.91 per share. This was up from $515 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $10.32 billion. This was up from $9.96 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $750 Mln. vs. $515 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.6% -EPS (Q2): $2.91 vs. $1.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q2): $10.32 Bln vs. $9.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 to $10.05



