

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares held steady on Friday as German factory orders data beat estimates and investors digested a raft of mixed corporate earnings results.



German factory orders grew 1 percent in June from May, when they increased by revised 1.1 percent, official data showed. Orders were forecast to grow moderately by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the U.K. economy is 'a little bit' better placed to cope with a possible rate hike, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told BBC radio. 'I think there may be some possibility for interest rates to go up a little bit,' he said.



Investors awaited the U.S. employment report due later in the day for further clues on the Fed rate outlook.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.10 percent at 379.29 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



U.K. shares were little changed with a positive bias, while the German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.2 percent each.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group rallied 1.7 percent after it swung to a profit in the second quarter, despite a U.S. settlement fine.



German insurer Allianz edged up half a percent after it agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in LV's general insurance business.



Reinsurer Swiss Re fell 3.6 percent after its first-half Group net income dropped by a third due to lower premiums and a weaker investment return.



Andritz plummeted 7.4 percent. The Austrian engineering group said it expects slightly lower sales in 2017 compared to 2016.



British homebuilders tumbled after reports that the government may review the 'help to buy' scheme. Barratt Developments fell nearly 3 percent, Persimmon lost 3.2 percent and Taylor Wimpey declined 2.4 percent.



