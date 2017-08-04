

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) reported earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $13.56 million, or $0.16 per share. This was down from $16.91 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $133.31 million. This was up from $121.51 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13.56 Mln. vs. $16.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -Revenue (Q2): $133.31 Mln vs. $121.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.7%



