Ingersoll-Rand plc's (NYSE:IR) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per ordinary share, reflecting a 12.5 percent increase and an annual dividend rate of $1.80 per share, up from $1.60 per share. Ingersoll Rand, a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

The dividend is payable September 29, 2017, to shareholders of record on September 8, 2017.

"Our leading brands, consistent strategy and solid execution continues to deliver steady cash flow growth that allows us to invest in the business and return substantial cash to shareholders," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. "Today's double-digit dividend increase reflects our ongoing commitment to paying a highly competitive and growing dividend to our shareholders as an integral part of our dynamic capital allocation strategy."

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

