

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production declined markedly in June, after rising in the previous three months, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



Industrial production plunged a seasonally adjusted 8.0 percent month-over-month in June, reversing a 3.1 percent rise in May.



On an annual basis, industrial production fell 8.3 percent in June, in contrast to a 6.9 percent growth in the preceding month.



Data also revealed that industrial turnover tumbled 16.8 percent annually and by 12.5 percent monthly in June.



