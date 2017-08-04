Global Protective Gloves Market to Reach USD 11.26 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand for Disposable Healthcare Gloves

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Gloves Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global protective gloves market is estimated to be USD 8.69 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.26 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable healthcare gloves and strict regulations pertaining to safety and protection drive the growth of the global protective gloves market.

On the basis of material, the global protective gloves market has been segmented into latex, nitrile, neoprene, leather, vinyl, and others. The latex segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by the nitrile segment. The latex segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, owing to the increasing usage of latex gloves in healthcare, food & beverage, oil & gas, and other industries.

Based on type, the global protective gloves market has been segmented into re-usable and disposable. The disposable segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as disposable gloves are considered to be more comfortable, softer, and cheaper than re-usable protective gloves.

Based on application, the global protective gloves market has been segmented into chemical, mechanical, biological, thermal, and others. The chemical segment is the largest application segment of the market. The chemical protective gloves provide protection against alkali, organic & inorganic acids, hydrocarbons, and other harmful chemicals.

Based on end-use industry, the global protective gloves market has been segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, transportation, and others. The healthcare industry has a huge demand for disposable gloves. The rising medical standards are also expected to further drive the demand for protective gloves in the healthcare industry during the forecast period.

Major factors restraining the growth of the global protective gloves market include the high concern for skin allergies and increasing automation, which reduces manpower, in several industries.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Boss Gloves (U.S.)

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn. BHD. ( Malaysia )

) Cordova Safety Products (U.S.)

Delta Plus Group S.A. ( France )

) Dynamic Safety Europe B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Ergodyne (A Division of Tenacious Holdings, Inc.) (U.S.)

Globus (Shetland) Ltd. (U.K.)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries BHD

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Lindstrom Group ( Finland )

) MCR Safety Inc. (U.S.)

Midas Safety Inc. ( Canada )

) PAN Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Radians, Inc. (U.S.)

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. (U.S.)

Superior Glove Works Ltd. (U.S.)

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation BHD

W.W. Grainger , Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Protective Gloves Market, By Material

7 Protective Gloves Market, By Type

8 Protective Gloves Market, By Application

9 Protective Gloves Market, By End-Use Industry

10 Protective Gloves Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

