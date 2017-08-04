Shortlist Announced for World Routes 2017 Marketing Awards

MANCHESTER, England, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The finalists of the annual World Routes 2017 Marketing Awards are revealed today (Friday, 4 August).
(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150730/250177LOGO )
(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542267/World_Routes_2016_Marketing_Awards.jpg )
The World Routes Marketing Awards recognise new air route successes from across the globe, making them one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the aviation industry.
Airlines nominate the airports and destinations that have provided exceptional marketing support during the launch of new routes or the strengthening of existing services.
A new category for individuals acknowledges the personal achievements of route development professionals for the first time, broadening the scope of the awards beyond airports and destinations to the rest of the aviation industry.
The 2017 shortlist:
Individual Award for Outstanding Contribution to Routes Development
- Ignacio Biosca, Aena
- Beat Kisseleff, Air New Zealand
- Jo-Anne Arends, Aruba Airport Authority
- Ioanna Papadopoulou, Athens International Airport
- Uel Hoey, Belfast International Airport
- Léon Verhallen, Brussels Airport
- Yil Surehan, Massport/Boston Logan International Airport
- Christian Kaeser, Nuremberg Airport
- Hampton Brown, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority
- Stephanie Wear, Tenerife Tourism Corporation
- Gabriel Schmilovich Isgut, Vueling Airlines
- Paul Ven den Brink, Wesgro
Under 4 Million Passengers Award
- Cork Airport
- George Best Belfast City Airport
- Nuremberg Airport
- Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport
- Shannon Airport
4-20 Million Passengers Award
- Auckland Airport
- Birmingham Airport
- Kraków Airport
- Naples International Airport
- Prague Airport
20-50 Million Passengers Award
- Athens International Airport
- Copenhagen Airport
- Dublin Airport
- Munich Airport
- Oslo Airport
- Vancouver International Airport
Over 50 Million Passengers Award
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
- Denver International Airport
- Heathrow Airport
- Hong Kong International Airport
- Singapore Changi Airport
Destination Award
- Canary Islands Tourist Board
- Madrid Destino
- Malta Tourism Authority
- The Philippines' Department of Tourism
- Tenerife Tourism Corporation
- Tourism Ireland
Steven Small, brand director of Routes said: "The World Routes Marketing Awards are extremely competitive and the quality of the entries was very high. I would like to congratulate the people and organisations who have made it this far."
The awards ceremony will take place during World Routes 2017 in Barcelona on 25 September. The event provides a meeting place for around 3,000 airline, airport and tourism authority representatives to plan and negotiate new air services.
More information is available at routesonline.com
World Routes 2017, 23-26 September, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
Notes to Editors:
- The overall winners of the regional Routes Marketing Awards - Denver International Airport (Routes Americas), Changi Airport (Routes Asia) and Munich Airport (Routes Europe) - have been automatically shortlisted for the World Routes Marketing Awards in their categories.
- Senior airline executives will judge the airport and destination categories. A panel of executives from the wider aviation industry will review the award for individuals.
- Routes events are unique forums dedicated to the development of new air services. They revolve around pre-scheduled meetings, an exhibition and a conference. Three 'regional' route development forums are held between February and April in the Americas, Asia and Europe, with the flagship World Routes event taking place in September.
- Routes events are organised by UBM plc.UBM is the largest B2B event organiser in the world.Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors.Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed.Please visithttp://www.ubm.comfor the latest news and information about UBM.
For more information contact:
Karen O'Neill
Communications & Content Marketing Manager
Routes, UBM EMEA
T: +44-(0)161-234-2721
M: +44-(0)796-6405-105
E: karen.oneill@ubm.com