Shortlist Announced for World Routes 2017 Marketing Awards

The finalists of the annual World Routes 2017 Marketing Awards are revealed today (Friday, 4 August).

The World Routes Marketing Awards recognise new air route successes from across the globe, making them one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the aviation industry.

Airlines nominate the airports and destinations that have provided exceptional marketing support during the launch of new routes or the strengthening of existing services.

A new category for individuals acknowledges the personal achievements of route development professionals for the first time, broadening the scope of the awards beyond airports and destinations to the rest of the aviation industry.

The 2017 shortlist:

Individual Award for Outstanding Contribution to Routes Development

Ignacio Biosca , Aena

, Aena Beat Kisseleff , Air New Zealand

, Air New Zealand Jo-Anne Arends , Aruba Airport Authority

, Aruba Airport Authority Ioanna Papadopoulou , Athens International Airport

, International Airport Uel Hoey , Belfast International Airport

, International Airport Léon Verhallen, Brussels Airport

Yil Surehan, Massport/Boston Logan International Airport

Christian Kaeser , Nuremberg Airport

, Nuremberg Airport Hampton Brown, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

Stephanie Wear , Tenerife Tourism Corporation

, Tenerife Tourism Corporation Gabriel Schmilovich Isgut, Vueling Airlines

Paul Ven den Brink , Wesgro

Under 4 Million Passengers Award

Cork Airport

George Best Belfast City Airport

Nuremberg Airport

Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport

Shannon Airport

4-20 Million Passengers Award

Auckland Airport

Birmingham Airport

Kraków Airport

Naples International Airport

International Airport Prague Airport

20-50 Million Passengers Award

Athens International Airport

International Airport Copenhagen Airport

Dublin Airport

Munich Airport

Oslo Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Over 50 Million Passengers Award

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Denver International Airport

International Airport Heathrow Airport

Hong Kong International Airport

International Airport Singapore Changi Airport

Destination Award

Canary Islands Tourist Board

Madrid Destino

Malta Tourism Authority

The Philippines' Department of Tourism

Department of Tourism Tenerife Tourism Corporation

Tourism Ireland

Steven Small, brand director of Routes said: "The World Routes Marketing Awards are extremely competitive and the quality of the entries was very high. I would like to congratulate the people and organisations who have made it this far."

The awards ceremony will take place during World Routes 2017 in Barcelona on 25 September. The event provides a meeting place for around 3,000 airline, airport and tourism authority representatives to plan and negotiate new air services.

World Routes 2017, 23-26 September, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Notes to Editors:

The overall winners of the regional Routes Marketing Awards - Denver International Airport (Routes Americas), Changi Airport (Routes Asia) and Munich Airport (Routes Europe) - have been automatically shortlisted for the World Routes Marketing Awards in their categories.

Senior airline executives will judge the airport and destination categories. A panel of executives from the wider aviation industry will review the award for individuals.

Routes events are unique forums dedicated to the development of new air services. They revolve around pre-scheduled meetings, an exhibition and a conference. Three 'regional' route development forums are held between February and April in the Americas, Asia and Europe , with the flagship World Routes event taking place in September.

Routes events are organised by UBM plc.UBM is the largest B2B event organiser in the world.Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors.Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed.Please visithttp://www.ubm.comfor the latest news and information about UBM.

