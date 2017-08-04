

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $421.9 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $349.2 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.05 billion. This was up from $3.86 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $421.9 Mln. vs. $349.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $15.0 Bln



