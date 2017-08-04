CALGARY, ALBERTA and HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Reference is made to the notice of the special general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation") (HKSE: 2012) dated July 7, 2017 (the "Notice").

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Corporation's circular dated July 7, 2017 (the "Circular").

The board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the resolution, as set out in the Notice was duly passed by the shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") by way of poll at the Meeting held on August 4, 2017 (Hong Kong time) / August 3, 2017 (Calgary time). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong share registrar of the Corporation, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Meeting.

The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the Meeting is set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) Total Voting Rights Present at the Meeting ----------------------------------------- For Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To approve, confirm and ratify the 499,738,408 3,275,000 503,013,408 Subscription Agreement entered (99.35%) (0.65%) into between the Corporation and the Subscriber (details of which are set out in the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the grant of the specific mandate in connection with the allotment and issue of an aggregate 455,074,788 new class "A" common voting shares of the Corporation pursuant to the Subscription Agreement) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please refer to the Circular for the full text of the above resolution.

As at August 4, 2017 (Hong Kong time) / August 3, 2017 (Calgary time) the total number of shares of the Corporation was 5,558,336,358 Shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the Meeting.

In accordance with Chapter 14A of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and as stated in the Circular, the Subscriber and its associates were required to abstain from voting on the resolution. Their total shareholding as at the date of the Meeting was 1,277,202,500 Shares. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the ordinary resolution was 4,281,133,858 Shares.

Save as disclosed above, there were no restrictions on the holders of the Shares to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the Meeting. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolution at the Meeting as set out the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting for approving the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. No parties were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution at the Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Pinp, Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, August 4, 2017

Calgary, August 4, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Mr. Qiping Men and Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Ms. Linna Liu and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Jeff Jingfeng Liu, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability)

