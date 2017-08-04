Copenhagen, 4 August 2017



Due to a technical error, the title displayed in the pdf file of the Interim Financial Report - H1 2017, published yesterday, was incorrect. We hereby publish the file with the correct title and we highlight that the content in the Interim Financial Report - H1 2017 remains unchanged compared to the previous version































Contact: Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71 Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640353