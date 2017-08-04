

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $0.94 million, or $0.10 per share. This was up from $0.47 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $20.9 million. This was down from $22.4 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.94 Mln. vs. $0.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q1): $20.9 Mln vs. $22.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.7%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $82 - $90 Mln



