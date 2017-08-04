

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) reported earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $57.9 million, or $0.65 per share. This was lower than $60.2 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $630.9 million. This was up from $626.2 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $57.9 Mln. vs. $60.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $630.9 Mln vs. $626.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX