=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANDRITZ financial report H1 2017 The company Andritz AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 04.08.2017 Publication Location: https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 04, 2017 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)