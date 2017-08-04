Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Genpact Announces Acquisition of OnSource

Research Desk Line-up: Euronet Worldwide Post Earnings Coverage

Genpact Set to Strengthen its US Claims Management Capabilities

This transaction is consistent with Genpact's recent acquisitions of BrightClaim (back on May 03, 2017) and associated Company National Vendor. These are intended to expand Genpact's US claims management capabilities.

Advanced Technology to Redefine Customer Experience

Genpact has long been investing in new technologies that transform customer experience and also modify ways in which Companies compete with each other. This is part of its ongoing strategy to drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for its global clients. For example, the acquisition of OnSource will enable Genpact to improve the insurance claims experience for its clients. OnSource applies advanced technologies, such as real-time browser-based communication, self-service applications, and drone. These put consumers in control of their insurance claims and thus transform the process for insurance carriers.

Sasha Sanyal, Senior Vice President of Insurance at Genpact, shared her views by stating how Insurance carriers have been struggling to improve upon the costs, capacity, and cycle time associated with the traditional methods of obtaining appraisals. Shee said that Insurance carriers are always under the pressure of meeting the ever-increasing customer demands for ease and speed. She also added that OnSource's innovation and ability to disrupt insurance claims operations is an important addition to Genpact's digital-led insurance service offerings.

About On Source IaaS

The OnSource IaaS product will leverage Genpact Cora, which is Genpact's artificial intelligence-based digital platform. The use of Genpact Cora with the OnSource IaaS product into Genpact's end-to-end claims management capabilities will enable carriers to effortlessly write accurate estimates and manage supplements in a quicker and more collaborative manner. This, will in turn, lead to a higher customer satisfaction.

The OnSource IaaS product provides carriers various innovative benefits, including:

Self-service applications: intuitive smartphone apps that capture HD photos, videos, and written descriptions.

On-demand field service: immediate response inspection model utilizing more than 17,000+ photo field inspectors; and

Unmanned Aerial System (UAS): cutting-edge drone technology for use in property claims and other use cases when an aerial view is needed.

Tim Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of OnSource expressed his excitement on joining the Genpact team and for deploying OnSource products for more and more insurance carriers. He stated that the insurance industry is ready for such capabilities and the traction of Genpact's digital inspection product proves that it drives significant efficiencies for carriers and exceeds customer expectations in the claims and pre-insurance inspection processes.

Transaction advisors

Morgan Partners served as the advisor to Genpact on this transaction while DH Capital acted as an advisor to OnSource.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm, which is focused on delivering digital transformation to its clients, by utilizing digital and data to create competitive advantage. The Company has been serving its clients for nearly two decades now - first as a General Electric division, and then as an independent Company since 2005. It employs over 77,000 people and serves clients from the Fortune Global 500 and beyond. The Company has its office in nearly 20 countries, with key offices in New York City, Palo Alto, London, and Delhi. Genpact delivers value to its clients in two ways - through digital-led, domain-enabled solutions that drive innovation; and through intelligent operations enabled by digital that design, transform, and run clients' operations.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $29.99, climbing 3.88% from its previous closing price of $28.87. A total volume of 3.81 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 853.26 thousand shares. Genpact's stock price rallied 19.63% in the last three months, 22.41% in the past six months, and 15.12% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 23.21%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.50 and has a dividend yield of 0.80%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $5.79 billion.

