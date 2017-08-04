Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: General Dynamics' EPS Grew 6.5%; Met Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Woodward Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended July 02, 2017, General Dynamics reported revenue of $7.68 billion, down 1.3% compared to revenue of $7.77 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's revenue fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $7.8 billion.

For Q2 2017, General Dynamics' company-wide operating margin was 13.8%, a 60 basis-point increase when compared to operating margin of 13.2% in Q2 2016, with three of the Company's four business groups expanding margins on a y-o-y basis. General Dynamics' net interest expense in the quarter was $24 million versus $23 million in Q2 2016.

General Dynamics posted Q2 2017 net income of $749 million compared to net earnings of $714 million in Q2 2016. The Falls Church, Virginia-based Company reported income of $2.45 per share compared to $2.30 in the prior year's same quarter, reflecting a 6.5% increase. General Dynamics' earnings results met analysts' estimates of $2.45 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, General Dynamics' Aerospace segment's revenue totaled $2.08 billion, down 9% compared to revenue of $2.28 billion in Q2 2016. The segment's operating earnings were $425 million, up 0.2% from $424 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. General Dynamics' Marine Group segment's revenue came in at $2.08 billion, up 5.1% compared to revenue of $1.98 billion in Q2 2016. The segment reported operating earnings of $178 million in the reported quarter, up 3.5% from $172 million in the year earlier same quarter.

General Dynamics' Combat Systems segment's revenue grew 9% to $1.41 billion in Q2 2017 from $1.30 billion in Q2 2016. The segment's operating earnings totaled $225 million, growing 9.8% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Information Systems and Technology segment recorded revenue of $2.10 billion, down 5% compared to revenue of $2.22 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The segment reported operating earnings of $240 million, up 2.6% on a y-o-y basis.

Backlog

General Dynamics' total backlog at the end of Q2 2017 was $58.6 billion. The Company recorded order activity across the Gulfstream product portfolio and strong demand for defense products, including another quarter of a book-to-bill ratio greater than one-to-one in the Information Systems and Technology segment. The estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimates of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts, and unexercised options, was $24.4 billion. General Dynamics' total potential contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $83 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Cash

General Dynamics' net cash provided by operating activities in Q2 2017 totaled $477 million, up 21% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $386 million for the reported quarter. At the end of Q2 2017, the Company had a cash balance of $1.9 billion and a net debt position of $2.1 billion.

During Q2 2017, General Dynamics repurchased 2.7 million of its outstanding shares in the second quarter. On a year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 4.6 million outstanding shares.

Outlook

General Dynamics increased its FY17 earnings forecasts to be in the range of $9.70 - $9.75 per share from the earlier guidance range of $9.50 - $9.55 per share.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $199.33, rising slightly by 0.65% from its previous closing price of $198.04. A total volume of 1.07 million shares have exchanged hands. General Dynamics' stock price soared 2.46% in the last three months, 10.52% in the past six months, and 34.86% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 15.45%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 19.87 and has a dividend yield of 1.69%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $58.46 billion.

