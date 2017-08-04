sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

149,65 Euro		+1,47
+0,99 %
WKN: 866918 ISIN: US1255091092 Ticker-Symbol: CGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CIGNA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIGNA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,60
151,57
14:28
150,71
151,66
14:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIGNA CORPORATION
CIGNA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIGNA CORPORATION149,65+0,99 %