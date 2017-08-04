Veeam improves on its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant

Second consecutive year positioned as a Leader

Rich functionality and simple recovery options for VMware and Hyper-V environments helps to make Veeam the fastest-growing company in the backup industry for the last several years

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company within the Leaders quadrant in the July 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the second consecutive year. The company improved on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the Leaders quadrant, with the company overtaking Commvault in market share and industry leader recognition, We believe Veeam is the vendor of choice for Enterprises across the globe.

The 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions" is an update to the "Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software" that was last published in June 2016. "As the backup and recovery market has hundreds of vendors, this report narrows the focus down to those that have a very strong presence worldwide in the upper-end midmarket and large enterprise environments."

"We believe that our Leadership position further proves that legacy backup vendors are losing relevance and appeal in this digital transformation era," said Peter McKay, Co CEO and President of Veeam. "We believe our upward movement to the right is the biggest advancement in both Vision and Ability to Execute, outpacing our competitors and feel it's validation of our efforts as we drive ahead as a leader in Availability solutions for the enterprise with multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. You don't average 4,000 new customers each month if your product isn't reliable, rich in features and functionality, and supports the needs and demands of today's 24.7.365 Digital World. With the release of the new Veeam Availability Suite™ v10 expected early next year, Veeam will continue to innovate, execute, and drive our vision by providing customers with purpose-built solutions while also strengthening our partnerships to address a cloud-centric future."

Veeam recently announced 36 quarters of consecutive double digit growth and major market share gains from legacy backup providers, as well as 27 percent year-over-year growth in total bookings for Q2 2017, further proving the power and increasing market share of its Availability solutions. Veeam has also made numerous partnership announcements this year including integrations with Pure Storage, Nutanix, and IBM Bluemix, strengthening its enterprise solution partner roster.

"For Mercedes-Benz Turk IT Infrastructure and Operations Department, the team's top priority is to ensure full time (24.7.365) availability for the datacenter services," said Tolga Asik Data Center Infrastructure Specialist at Mercedes-Benz Türk A.S. "Veeam's contribution has not only been in backup processes but, in their end to end solutions with an innovative approach for the always-on business. With numerous and inventive data recovery options, Veeam provided Mercedes-Benz Turk with the ability to reduce hours of data recovery to minutes. One of Veeam's intelligent features 'file recovery' made it possible to recover a file within few minutes."

"Before we deployed Veeam, our IT infrastructure wasn't agile enough to support rapid changes demanded by the business and ensure fast time to market," said Anders Harder, Team Manager of IT Server Operation at JYSK Nordics, part of JYSK GROUP, a global retail company that sells furniture and accessories for the home. "Veeam succeeded in making us agile. We secured 24.7.365 availability of critical IT assets and assured the business we can fully support their time-to-market requirements."

"The systems that help us provide patients with the finest care and protect their privacy are up and running at all times, thanks to Veeam," said Greg Johnson, Manager, I/S Systems Engineering Greenville Health System. "This includes Epic, the driving force of our healthcare system and the centerpiece of our digital transformation strategy, as well as document management, patient identification tracking and laptop encryption."

