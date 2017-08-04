

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced Friday that the company, in a 50/50 joint venture with Samsung Engineering, has received notification of intent to award a contract worth approximately $2 billion with Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries LLC or DRPIC in the southern part of Oman.



The company noted that work on the 47-month project will commence shortly, subject to financial closure and full notice to proceed from DRPIC.



Petrofac's and Samsung's scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, training and start-up operations for all the utilities and offsites at Duqm.



The development is a strategic investment for the Sultanate of Oman, and forms the cornerstone of the Duqm Special Economic Zone, the company said. It occupies more than 2,000 acres and, when completed, will have a refining capacity of approximately 230,000 barrels of oil per day.



Sathyanarayanan, Group Managing Director, Engineering & Construction, said, 'This significant project represents our twelfth in the country and serves to reinforce Petrofac's commitment to one of our core markets; one in which we have been present since 1988. Furthermore, it provides a valuable opportunity for us to continue to increase in-country value through engaging with the local supply chain and recruitment of local resources.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX