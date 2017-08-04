Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Global Investment Firm KKR and Walgreens Boots Alliance Acquire Institutional Pharmacy Services Company PharMerica

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for PharMerica Corp. (NYSE: PMC), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PMC. The Company announced on August 02, 2017, that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by a new company formed by global private investment firm, KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) and global Pharmaceutical Company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA). The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.4 billion including debts. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PMC, KKR, and WBA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PMC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=KKR

Comments from all Parties to the Agreement

Commenting on the acquisition of PharMerica, Jim Momtazee, Head of KKR's Health Care Investment Team said:

"KKR and Walgreens Boots Alliance are excited to partner with PharMerica's management and employees to build upon the Company's successful foundations and accelerate its future growth."

Alex Gourlay, Co-Chief Operating Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, added:

"This is an opportunity to expand into a growing segment, and to do so through a national footprint. As the healthcare landscape and patients' needs continue to change, this is another way we can support quality, affordable patient care."

Gregory S. Weishar, CEO of PharMerica stated:

"Following a thorough process and review of the Company's strategic alternatives, and with the assistance of our advisors, we are pleased to have reached this agreement. This transaction will deliver immediate and compelling value to all PharMerica shareholders, as well as substantial benefits to our clients and employees."

Highlights of the acquisition

Following the acquisition, PharMerica will convert into a privately-owned Company. KKR will hold the majority and controlling interest in the new Company, while Walgreens Boots Alliance will be the minority stakeholder. The details of Walgreens Boots Alliance's investment, including the exact percentage of stake in the new Company, have not been disclosed.

As per terms of the agreement, PharMerica's shareholders will receive $29.25 in cash for each PharMerica's share. The offer price is at a 17% premium of PharMerica's share price of $25.05 at the close of trade on August 01, 2017, the last trading day before the deal was announced. The Board of Directors of PharMerica has already approved the acquisition offer.

KKR's investment in PharMerica is via its Americas XII Fund and Walgreens Boots Alliance's minority stake will be by way of an equity investment in the new Company. Once the transaction is completed, shares of PharMerica will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will operate as a privately-owned Company.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2018 and is subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Financial Results for Q2 2017 - Key indices

On the same day of the deal announcement, the Company also announced its financial results for Q2 2017 for the quarter ending on June 30, 2017. Some of the key figures are as follows:

Revenues for Q2 2017 were $592 million which was 13.9% higher than revenues for Q2 2016 of $519.6 million.

Gross profit for Q2 2017 was $89.6 million which was 9.5% higher than gross profit for Q2 2016 of $81.8 million.

Net income for Q2 2017 was $4.7 million, or $0.15 Diluted EPS (earnings per share), which was nearly 88% higher than net income for Q2 2016 of $2.5 million, or $0.08 diluted EPS.

Given the new developments, PharMerica has canceled its Q2 2017 earnings conference call scheduled for August 04, 2017. The Company has also stated that till the transaction is fully completed, it will not any hold earnings conference calls. The Company has also withdrawn the financial guidance for the fiscal year 2017 and suspended future financial updates.

About PharMerica

Louisville, Kentucky based PharMerica is an institutional pharmacy services Company that serves the long-term care, hospital pharmacy management services, specialty home infusion and oncology pharmacy markets. It was formed as a result of the merger between institutional pharmacy business of Kindred Healthcare Inc. and pharmaceutical services Company AmerisourceBergen. It operates 96 institutional pharmacies, 20 specialty home infusion pharmacies, and 5 specialty oncology pharmacies in 45 states across the US. It caters to skilled nursing facilities (SNF), long-term care facilities (LTC), assisted living facilities (ALF), hospitals, individuals receiving in-home care and patients with cancer. The Company delivers more than 30 million prescriptions annually to nursing facility customers across the US.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Thursday, August 03, 2017, PharMerica's stock marginally fell 0.17%, ending the trading session at $28.90. A total volume of 2.40 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 280.32 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 20.67% in the last three months, 17.72% in the past six months, and 9.22% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 14.91% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 43.01 and currently, has a market cap of $895.03 million.

On Thursday, August 03, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $19.40, marginally up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $19.35. A total volume of 3.92 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.56 million shares. KKR & Co.'s stock price soared 6.30% in the last three months, 10.48% in the past six months, and 36.04% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 26.06%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.75 and has a dividend yield of 3.51%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $15.78 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $81.05, rising slightly by 0.02%. A total volume of 4.66 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 3.06% in the last one month, 0.57% in the past six months, and 1.82% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 20.45 and have a dividend yield of 1.97%. The stock currently has a market cap of $85.82 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily