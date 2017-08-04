Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: JetBlue's Q2 Revenue and EPS Rose on a Y-o-Y basis; Outshined Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Southwest Airlines Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

In Q2 FY17, JetBlue's total operating revenue increased to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion recorded at the end of Q2 FY16. Total operating revenue numbers for Q2 FY17 also beat market consensus estimates of $1.82 billion.

The Company's net income for Q2 FY17 came in at $211 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $181 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report net income of $0.56 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

In the quarter ended June 30, 2017, JetBlue's operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) increased 6.8% to 10.45¢ y-o-y, while excluding fuel, Q2 FY17's CASM rose 5.1% to 8.16¢ y-o-y.

The Company's operating income increased to $354 million, or 19.2% of total operating revenues, in Q2 FY17 from $313 million, or 19.1% of total operating revenues, in Q2 FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company generated $332 million of income before income taxes compared to $289 million in the same quarter of last year. Additionally, pre-tax margin 7 came in at 18.0% for Q2 FY1, up from 17.6% in Q2 FY16.

During the period, the consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) grew 5.9% to 11.59¢ y-o-y. Consolidated yield also increased 5.7% to 13.60¢ y-o-y in Q2 FY17. Furthermore, revenue per available seat mile (ASM) was up by 7.0% to 12.93¢ during Q2 FY17 from 12.09¢ in the year ago same quarter.

In Q2 FY17, the Airliner served 10.31 million customers which was 6.8% higher than the 9.66 million recorded in the year ago corresponding period. For the quarter, passenger load factor was 85.2% versus 85.0% in prior year's comparable quarter.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, JetBlue's cash flow from operations was $872 million compared to $1.01 billion in the previous year's same period. At the close of books in the reported quarter, JetBlue had $550 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $433 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt and capital lease obligations decreased to $1.08 billion on June 30, 2017, from $1.20 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Earnings Guidance

In its outlook for full year FY17, JetBlue anticipates capacity to increase between 5.5% and 6.5% y-o-y. Full year FY17 CASM, excluding fuel, is forecasted to increase between 2.0% and 3.5% y-o-y.

For Q3 FY17, the Company forecasts capacity to grow in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% y-o-y while CASM, excluding fuel, is estimated to increase in the range of 1.5% to 3.5% y-o-y. Furthermore, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to change a range of (0.5)% and 2.5% during Q3 FY17.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, August 03, 2017, JetBlue Airways' stock ended the trading session flat at $22.13. A total volume of 4.62 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 4.60 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 2.74% in the last three months, 14.25% in the past six months, and 30.95% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 11.08 and currently, has a market cap of $7.27 billion.

