The UK economy is 'a little bit' better placed to cope with a possible rate hike, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told BBC radio.



'I think there may be some possibility for interest rates to go up a little bit,' he said.



'One shouldn't overdo this. If and when it happens there will be a lot of talk about the first rate rise since 'x'. But it's just a rate rise and we got perfectly used to rate rises of this [modest] size in the past,' Broadbent added.



Further, the banker observed exporters are gaining from the weaker currency but that is not leading to any investment. 'We think that is to do with the uncertainty about the Brexit process.'



The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-2 to retain its interest rate at a record low 0.25 percent. The bank also hinted that the key rate could be raised next year.



