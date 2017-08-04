

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production declined for the first time in seven months in June, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Friday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 2.9 percent rise in the prior month.



Among main industrial groups, production of non-durable consumer goods declined 9.6 percent annually in June and those of consumer goods dipped by 9.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 2.9 percent from May, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



