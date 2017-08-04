Oxygen Scavengers Market to Reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Increasing Demand for High-Quality Packaged Food

DUBLIN, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for high-quality packaged food is expected to drive the growth of the oxygen scavengers market during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the reduction of food wastage and the increased demand for advanced packaging among consumers are expected to further aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the metallic segment is projected to be a larger segment of the market during the forecast period. These type of oxygen scavengers are mainly used in the packaging application to prevent spoilage, mold growth, color change, rancidity, loss of nutritive values, and loss of overall product quality. Furthermore, metallic oxygen scavengers are easy to handle and provide a fast reaction, as compared to non-metallic oxygen scavengers such as ascorbic acids and glucose oxidase. Sulfites, a type of metallic scavengers, are majorly used in the water treatment application, as they are comparatively less expensive than non-metallic oxygen scavengers.



Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is projected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Oxygen scavengers are widely used in this industry, as they extend the shelf life of products from 3-4 days to 14 days or more.



Oxygen scavengers such as hydrazine and iron oxides are harmful to health. For example, hydrazine may result in irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat; dizziness; a headache; nausea; pulmonary edema; seizures; and coma. Exposure to iron oxide can cause fever, body aches, chest tightness, cough, and pneumoconiosis. These health hazard related to oxygen scavengers have led to the implementation of various regulations pertaining to the handling of harmful chemicals. This is one of the major challenges for the growth of the oxygen scavengers market in the coming years.



