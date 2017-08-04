

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calgon Carbon Corp. (CCC) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $5.85 million, or $0.12 per share. This was lower than $7.90 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $153.00 million. This was up from $132.60 million last year.



Calgon Carbon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.85 Mln. vs. $7.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $153.00 Mln vs. $132.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX