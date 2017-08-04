

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (m) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $148.44 million, or $1.38 per share. This was higher than $132.24 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $174.05 million. This was down from $182.83 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148.44 Mln. vs. $132.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -Revenue (Q2): $174.05 Mln vs. $182.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 and $5.30



