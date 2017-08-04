DAVIE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Telco Cuba, Inc. (OTC PINK: QBAN), a publicly traded telecommunication provider, announces the following corporate updates.

Telco Cuba, ("QBAN"), was notified by MicroTech that the General Services Administration (GSA) announced MicroTech had been awarded a spot on the $50 Billion 15-year Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) Multi-Agency Contract (MAC).

"Telco Cuba congratulates MicroTech on a job well done. As an initial RFP team member, the potential upside for Telco Cuba is tremendous. With the teaming agreement having run its course, we await further advisement from MicroTech on what the next steps are to continue our relationship with them." - William Sanchez, CEO.

Telco Cuba signed a teaming agreement with MicroTech during the month of November, 2015. The agreement stipulated the role of QBAN as a sub-contractor of MicroTech during the request for proposals process.

"Telco Cuba remains steadfast in its momentum to a corporate structure that will bring value to the shareholder. The opportunity MicroTech afforded the company is but one of the initiatives I am currently working on towards that end." - William Sanchez, CEO

Further, now that the company is current, Telco Cuba, Inc. will start the process of changing its name to "Amgentech Holdings, Inc." This process will take some time as FINRA needs to approve the change. The name change is necessary to better handle the finances of the company under current OFAC regulations.

Our stock symbol will remain "QBAN". The company is foremost a telecommunications company. The company will continue its foray into providing low cost telecommunication services to Hispanics in the South Florida market as well as continuing its efforts to finalize agreements in the country of Cuba. The country of Cuba remains a priority for the company, and we are poised and ready to take advantage of the opportunity when it becomes available.

Telco Cuba, Inc. (A Florida Corporation) will become a subsidiary of Amgentech Holdings, Inc. and all business related to our "Telco Cuba" branded cell phone service and anything else to do with "Cuba" will fall under the umbrella of the Telco Cuba, Inc. (Florida Corporation) subsidiary.

The company will continue to use its twitter accounts, "@amgentech" and "@telcocuba" to regularly inform our shareholder base and the investment community on the initiatives currently being worked on at Telco Cuba, Inc.

NON SOLICITATION:

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. Any securities offered or issued in connection with the above-referenced merger and/or investment have not been registered, and will be offered pursuant to an exemption from registration.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

