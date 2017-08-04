TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 04, 2017) - Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, William Simpson, will present at Canaccord Genuity's 37th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern Time in the Hong Kong Room at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel.

The Corporate Presentation will be webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord26/glh and will also be archived for 90 days following the event on the Investor Presentations section of the Company's website.

About the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

For the 37th year, Canaccord Genuity will be bringing together some of the world's most innovative companies and institutional investors at its Growth Conference. For two highly productive days, leaders in the growth universe will come together to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities and ignite global ideas for growth.

About Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.:

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

