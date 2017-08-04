Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

Companies utilize Veritas' 360 data management for the multi-cloud to discover the truth in information

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions1. Veritas has been a Leader 15 consecutive times and since the inception of the report in 19992. Click here to download the full report.

Gartner's evaluation criteria for vendors includes completeness of vision and ability to execute. As the backup and recovery market has hundreds of vendors, this report narrows the focus down to those that have a very strong presence worldwide in the upper-end midmarket and large-enterprise environments.

"We are again honored to be named a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "As data continues to grow and become more fragmented across clouds and virtual environments, organizations need great performance with integrated backup and recovery to help reduce risks and boost productivity - and at the same time, minimize storage costs. We believe this achievement underscores our commitment to offer comprehensive integrated enterprise data management - both on premises and in the cloud."

Key innovations continue to differentiate Veritas, including:

360 data management for the multi-cloud - Through direct integration between NetBackup and a wide range of data management solutions, Veritas delivers 360 data management for the multi-cloud. This empowers organizations to easily manage their data across complex multi-cloud environments with exceptional visibility, predictable resiliency and streamlined copy data management capabilities that can accelerate dev/ops and help reduce storage costs.

Fast deployment of workloads in virtually any multi-cloud environment (private, public, or hybrid).



Increased predictability for resiliency operations, including disaster recovery failover, failback, data protection and non-disruptive recovery testing.

Modern, flexible pricing models - Veritas offers customers increased flexibility to consume solutions in a manner that best fits their current and future needs through the new Veritas 360 Data Management' Suite. The solution leverages NetBackup with subscription pricing to simplify access to the broad spectrum of Veritas data management solutions.

According to the report, "leaders have the highest combined measures of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They also have the most comprehensive and scalable product portfolios. They have a proven track record of established market presence and financial performance. For vision, they are perceived in the industry as thought leaders, and have well-articulated plans for enhancing recovery capabilities, improving ease of deployment and administration, and increasing their scalability and product breadth."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more atwww.veritas.comor follow us on Twitter at@veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements:Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas,may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas,should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, and Enterprise Vault are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

