Infant Formula Ingredients Market to Reach USD 23.79 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Type, Form, Source, Application & Region

The "Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & fats, proteins, Vitamins & minerals, Prebiotics), Application (Growing-up milk, Standard infant formula, Follow-on formula, Specialty), Form, Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global infant formula ingredients market witnessed steady growth over the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 23.79 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 9.4% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing number of working women and the preference over convenience feeding has been the major driver that has contributed to the growth of the market.

The infant formula ingredients market, by type, is segmented into carbohydrates, oils & fats, proteins, vitamins & minerals, prebiotics, and others (nucleotides, emulsifiers, and probiotics). Carbohydrates is the most widely used ingredient in the production of infant formulas. Since it is a vital source of energy for the growth of infants, it is the major factor leading to the growth of the carbohydrates segment.

By form, the market has been segmented on the basis of powder and liquid & semi-liquid. Powdered infant formula ingredients are most widely used by manufacturers, as they are easier to handle compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. Several types of infant formula ingredients proteins, carbohydrates, some fats, prebiotics, and micronutrients are commonly used in the powdered form for manufacturing infant formula.

On the basis of application, the infant formula ingredients market is segmented into growing-up milk, standard infant formula, follow-on formula, and specialty formula. The growing-up milk segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. They are usually fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and iron as nutrients. Growing-up milk is designed to meet toddlers' growing needs, and can be consumed as part of a balanced diet. It can be used as a nutritional drink or can be combined with other foods and hence it has the widest application in the infant formula ingredients market. The demand is increasing in the market as parents are becoming cautious about the food they feed to their children and the rising awareness about the available options in the market has further led to the increased demand for growing-up milk.

The infant formula ingredients market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2016, and it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major driver for the growth of the infant formula ingredients market in the region is due to the high consumption of infant formulas from emerging economies such as India and China.

Companies Mentioned



Aarhuskarlshamn AB ( Sweden )

) Ace International Llp ( India )

) Arla Foods Amba ( Denmark )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Carberry Food Ingredients Limited ( Ireland )

) Cargill (U.S.)

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S ( Denmark )

) Dairy Crest Limited (U.K.)

Danisco A/S ( Denmark )

) Erie Foods International

Eurosrum ( France )

) Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited ( New Zealand )

) Glanbia PLC ( Ireland )

) Hilmar Ingredients (U.S.)

Hoogwegt Group ( Netherlands )

) Kerry Group PLC ( Ireland )

) Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Lactalis Ingredients ( France )

) Perrigo Company PLC (U.S.)

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH ( Germany )

) Stepan Company (U.S.)

Van Eeghen Functional Ingredients B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Vitablend Nederland B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Vitalus Nutrition Inc. ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Type



7 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Form



8 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Source

9 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Application



10 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



