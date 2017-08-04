

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP (ADP) on Friday said, in its response to communications from Pershing Square Capital Management, that ADP board has rejected Pershing's request to extend director nomination deadline.



Pershing earlier informed ADP that it is seeking effective control of the company through five Board seats at ADP's 2017 Annual Meeting as well as a CEO change.



Pershing's William Ackman said the firm beneficially owns 8% of ADP, largely in derivatives, and he requested that ADP extend the August 10 deadline for nomination of directors by 30 to 45 days. Ackman said he planned to nominate five directors, including himself, to ADP's 10-member Board. He also said CEO Carlos Rodriguez should be replaced.



In its statement, ADP said its Board has unanimously determined that it is not in the best interests of ADP or its other shareholders to accede to Pershing Square's last-minute request for an extension.



'ADP is open to constructive input from our shareholders, and our Board respects the right of shareholders to nominate directors. However, ADP has a clearly defined Board nomination process, and the 2017 deadline for director nominations has been public for nearly a year,' the company said.



The company added that since Rodriguez became CEO nearly six years ago, ADP's total shareholder return of 202% is well in excess of the S&P 500 TSR of 128% - and is many multiples of Pershing's TSR of 29%.



ADP further said it has a strong and independent Board, including four new directors who have joined since 2014.



Morgan Stanley & Co. is acting as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to ADP.



In pre-market activity, shares were trading at $114.99, up 2.88 percent.



