

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, on Friday.



The National Bank of Romania kept its key policy rate at 1.75 percent.



The minimum reserve requirement ratio on both foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions and the ratio on the leu-denominated liabilities were maintained at 8 percent.



The bank reiterated that it will pursue adequate liquidity management in the banking system.



In June, inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent in May.



Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics expects headline inflation to climb towards the central bank's 2.5 percent target by the end of 2017 and rise above target in early-2018.



The economist pencilled in a total of 50 basis point hikes this year and a further 125 basis point of hikes next year, taking the benchmark rate to 2.25 percent by end-2017 and 3.50 percent by end-2018.



