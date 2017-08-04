

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) reported that its first-quarter earnings per basic share of $0.13, compared to a loss per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year.



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations of $28.78 million, compared to net decrease in Net Assets of $42.09 million in the prior year.



Total Investment Income declined to $66.71 million from $76.47 million last year.



The Company's net investment income was $0.15 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $0.17 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The Company's net asset value was $6.73 per share as of June 30, 2017, compared to $6.74 as of March 31, 2017.



On August 3, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on October 5, 2017 to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX