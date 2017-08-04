JOS and Rainbird AI Team Up to Deliver Artificial Intelligence to the Asian Marketplace

LONDON, August 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

JOS, one of Asia's leading providers of IT services and solutions, announced a milestone partnership with Rainbird AI as the first system integrator to bring Rainbird's unique artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to Asia. The alliance adds AI capabilities to JOS's IT solution portfolio, whilst helping the UK-based Artificial Intelligence expert to bolster its position in the Asian market.

Speaking at the AI Summit in Hong Kong, JOS's Group Managing Director Mark Lunt said: "We are delighted to announce this strengthening of our partnership with Rainbird, who bring proven skills and great, real-world experience to our customers in Asia."

Rainbird Technologies Chairman James Duez said: "We are excited to be working with JOS to bring our technology to Asia. We anticipate that JOS will become a strong agent for Rainbird in the wider Asian marketplace."

Mr Lunt added: "We are making significant progress in one project already underway for a client who will use Rainbird's AI technology in the automotive industry."

The project is the first in what is expected to be a significant number of broad ranging applications for Rainbird's technology in Asia. As early adopters of AI in the region, JOS is well positioned to capture the benefits of this important technological trend.

This collaboration further demonstrates JOS's leading edge as one of Asia's most innovative solutions providers.

About JOS

JOS is a systems integrator, solutions provider and technology consultancy with deep local and industry knowledge and an exceptional ability to execute, with 2,200 IT professionals working across Asia's major business hubs. JOS is a division of JTH Group, a member of the Fortune Global 500-listed Jardine Matheson Group.

For more information, visit JOS.com.

About Rainbird

Rainbird was created in response to demand within progressive enterprises for new, faster and more accurate knowledge for complex decision making, at scale. With Rainbird, solutions can be modelled by the people with the expertise, fully audited to satisfy compliance teams and implemented using an open architecture. Rainbird was founded in 2013 by tech entrepreneur James Duez and ex-Adobe AI Computer Scientist Ben Taylor. For more information, visit rainbird.ai.