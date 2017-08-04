Alvotech, a global biopharmaceutical company, has appointed Rasmus Rojkjaer as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Eef Schimmelpennink, who has stepped down from his role.

As CEO of Alvotech, Rasmus brings over 20 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership and a strong track record of value creation. Prior to joining Alvotech, he held various senior leadership positions at Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Novo Nordisk. At Mylan, Rasmus created and led the establishment of its biosimilar strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Robert Wessman, Alvotech's Chairman and founder, said:

"Rasmus has been an integral part of Alvotech's management team since joining us in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer, and we are fortunate to have someone with his experience to lead our biosimilar business going forward.

"The company has achieved many important milestones since its launch in 2013. Now, as Alvotech enters the next phase, Eef will be leaving to take on new ventures. On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Eef for his contributions to Alvotech."

About Rasmus Rojkjaer

Rasmus leads the management team and is spearheading the creation of a new, fully-integrated specialty biopharmaceutical company. With his knowledge and expertise, Rasmus will help Alvotech become a global market leader in biogenerics through the development of high quality, cost-controlled biosimilar products.

With more than two decades of industry experience, Rasmus has a reputation for building and driving winning teams and developing capabilities in biopharmaceuticals. He established and led the creation of Mylan's biologics growth drivers; and at Novo, held various management positions during its establishment in biopharmaceuticals.

Rasmus holds a Ph.D in Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan. He is a member of Alvotech's and Alvogen's Executive Boards and is based in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a fully integrated biotech company that delivers innovative biopharmaceutical solutions, ranging from cell line development of biosimilars to manufacturing, clinical development and registration. The company has seven monoclonal antibodies in its product pipeline, with first products expected to be brought to market by 2019. Its pipeline includes medicines for chronic diseases such as cancer as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

