Griyatekno: GriyaTekno.com Announces the Release of a New Range of Eco-Friendly Hand Dryer Products

The New Hand Dryers Allow People to Quickly Dry their Hands in a Hygienically and Environmentally-Friendly Way

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2017 / The founders of GriyaTekno.com, Indonesia's largest supplier of building system products, are pleased to announce that they have just released a new range of hand dryer products. The new hand dryers represent the company's continuous commitment to supporting green building technology.

To check out the new selection of eco-friendly hand dryers, please visit http://www.griyatekno.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=75_159.

As a company spokesperson noted, the hand dryer products from GriyaTekno.com all provide people with a sanitary way to dry their hands quickly and hygienically.

For example, even though it was just released, the Automatic Hand Dryer is already creating quite a positive buzz with customers. The hand dryer features a sensor detection system that can tell when hands are near it, and the dryers are designed to produce a blow of warm air that will comfortably dry hands. The Automatic Hand Dryer is also equipped with safety features that prevent it from over-heating or running for an extended period of time. Made of lightweight stainless steel and equipped with a 2800 rpm motor, the automatic hand dryer is a great addition to a "green" bathroom.

In addition to the Automatic Hand Dryer, GriyaTekno.com has also added a Hand Dryer Drain Tank to its inventory.

"The Hand Dryer Drain Tank is a hand drying machine capable of producing high-speed warm air bursts that can dry your hands in 15 seconds," the company spokesperson noted, adding that the activation is done automatically with an infrared sensor. The Hand Dryer design is also equipped with a Drain Tank to accommodate water droplets during hand drying process.

The third new item in the eco-friendly hand dryer lineup is the Stainless Slim Hand Dryer. It features a stylish design and will easily complement different bathroom interior designs. The product also has a slim size so it can easily be placed on different spots and in corners of the bathroom.

In addition to the new range of eco-friendly hand dryer products, GriyaTekno.com is also proud to offer other green items for the bathroom. For example, the Sensor Basin is equipped with sensors for more efficient water usage, and their Automatic Water Tap is a water faucet equipped with hidden sensors that turns off the water when people are done washing their hands.

About GriyaTekno.com:

GriyaTekno.com is largest supplier and distributor of building system products in Indonesia. The products include automation, security, and motorized systems. The company supports and promotes various technology to enable a more efficient and sustainable building. For more information, please visit http://www.griyatekno.com.

Contact:

Griyatekno

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Griyatekno