Ceramic Tube Market by Material Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Ceramic Tube Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ceramic tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected USD 993.3 Million by 2022. The growth will be mainly driven by an increase in the demand for power equipment such as vacuum interrupters and capacitors.



The report segments the ceramic tube market, on the basis of material type, into alumina, zirconia, and others, which includes silicates, aluminum titanate, aluminum nitride, silicon carbide, and boron nitride. The alumina ceramic tube segment led the ceramic tubes market, by material type, and is used in electrical and thermal insulation applications such as thermocouples, vacuum interrupters, spark plugs, and capacitors. The alumina tube segment is also the fastest growing market due to the comparatively low-cost and high durability of the tubes. The ceramic tube market, by material type, has also been segmented into metallized and non-metallized. Metallized ceramics are ones that are brazed or joined with metal for strengthening the ceramic tube and are used mainly in electrical power equipment. Non-metalized ceramic tubes are not brazed with metal or any other material.



The global ceramic tube market, by application, is segmented into electronic and electrical, medical and healthcare, and other, which includes spark plugs. Electronic and electrical applications include vacuum interrupters, power grid tubes, insulators, and capacitors. The growing demand for renewable energy as well the increasing demand for power transmission and distribution equipment is driving the electronic and electrical segment. The medical and healthcare application segment includes ceramic tubes used in X-ray tubes for insulation while the others segment includes spark plugs where ceramic tubes are used as insulating envelopes.



The report further segments the electronic and electrical applications segment into the end-use of vacuum interrupters in various power equipment. The vacuum interrupter segment has been segmented, by end-use, into circuit breakers, contactors, re-closers, load break switches, and tap changers. The market for ceramic tube for vacuum interrupter is mainly driven by the growing demand for power equipment, especially in countries such as China, India, and the U.S. The re-closers and circuit breakers markets are expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The stringent environmental norms for SF6 -based circuit breakers is one of the primary factors that are expected to drive the vacuum interrupter-based circuit breakers market, from 2017 to 2022.

