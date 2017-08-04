SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/04/17 -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) (www.YGYI.com) a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4:15 Eastern Daylight Time (1:15 Pacific Daylight Time) to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2017, which it plans to release earlier that day during the premarket.

Youngevity International's senior management will host the call, led by Mr. Steve Wallach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and joined by Mr. Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of the call will be to discuss its financial results, provide an update on current business trends and to answer questions that are submitted by shareholders.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions via email to http://ygyi.com/info-opt-in.php. Questions should be submitted by noon Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Investors can access the conference call by dialing 877-388-7629. There is no access code required. It is advised that you dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately 6 months in the Investor Relations section of Youngevity International's website: http://ygyi.com/calls.php.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

