Serial Entrepreneur Robin Roy Krigslund Hansen Launches New HENROY Global Investment Fund, with a Twist

Described by a company spokesperson as "one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs that you have probably never heard of," Hansen is as eccentric as he is accomplished.

"Although has established and run companies that have made millions, he has almost strategically avoided the press and media, except to appear on the Bravo reality TV show 'Below Deck,'" the spokesperson noted, adding that Hansen lives in Denmark, but owns companies around the world.

Hansen was inspired to launch his own HENROY investment fund by his desire to help startups and entrepreneurs, as well as teach people about investing. His new venture HENROY Investment Fund offers training courses, seminars, webinars, and even one on one coaching to private individuals. In order for as many people as possible to take advantage of the new courses, they will be available in four languages.

"Most investment funds just take your money and invest it for you. Robin's goal is to teach people the fundamentals of successful investing and create a community of people helping and investing together intelligently," the spokesperson noted, adding that his new fund empowers people to learn about where they are putting their money and how to invest it wisely, and actually invest it themselves.

As the spokesperson noted, Hansen definitely has the education, experience and successful resume to back up his new HENROY investment fund. He has written more than 300 articles about the subject, which he publishes on DayTraderLand.com.

Hansen, who earned an MBA, has built more than 30 companies. In 2008 he founded GoSocial and became Facebook's largest advertising partner.

"Today, GoSocial is a $50M a year performance marketing agency. In 2015 he lead the acquisition of e-mail software company PARProgram for $12 million, which he has already resold at a substantial profit," the spokesperson noted.

Although Hansen describes himself as frugal, when it comes to charity, the spokesperson said, he's the first to give. This summer, he participated in the Gumball 3000 Riga to Mykonos; while he was there he donated more than 15K Pounds to the Gumball Foundation.

"He has also donated to children's education and charities around the world," the spokesperson noted.

