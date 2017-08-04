

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK new car sales declined for the fourth consecutive month in July on weak demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported Friday.



Car registrations decreased 9.3 percent year-on-year to 161,997 units in July.



The demand for alternatively fueled vehicles surged 64.9 percent as consumers continue to invest in the latest low-emission fuel technology.



During January to July, car sales fell 2.2 percent from the same period of previous year. More than 1.5 million new cars were registered on UK roads since January.



'The fall in consumer and business confidence is having a knock on effect on demand in the new car market and government must act quickly to provide concrete plans regarding Brexit,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



The lower demand in recent months will inevitably mean competition from manufacturers will intensify and it will be a good opportunity for consumers to get a great deal on their next car, with many exciting new models launched in the coming months, Hawes added.



