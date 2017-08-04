NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

74.37p Capital only

75.62p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December 2016, the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV above has been calculated on this basis.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

332.70p Capital only (undiluted)

332.70p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

336.34p Including current year income (undiluted)

336.34p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January 2017, the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

402.40p Capital only (undiluted)

408.27p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

518.76p Capital only

524.03p Including current year income XD

518.76p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

524.03p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

452.87c per share (US cents) - Capital only

344.59p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

466.33c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

354.83p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.



NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

167.50p Capital only

169.28p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

675.64c per share (US cents) - Capital only

682.83c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

514.10p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

519.56p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).



5. With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. As at 02 August 2017 this provision was 0.14% of the NAV (0.07% on unrealised gains and 0.07% on realised gains since 23 September 2013). There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes payable the provision will be reversed.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

206.17p Capital only (undiluted)

208.56p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 200,000 ordinary shares on 27 July 2017, the Company has 24,754,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,179,664 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

1402.37p Capital only and including debt at par value

1393.93p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1420.04p Including current year income and debt at par value

1411.60p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 August 2017 were:

187.20c Capital only USD (cents)

142.44p Capital only Sterling (pence)

191.64c Including current year income USD (cents)

145.82p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 350,000 ordinary shares on 4 July 2017, the Company has 176,193,108 ordinary shares in issue.



4. With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. As at 02 August 2017 this provision was 1.34% of the NAV (0.60% on unrealised gains and 0.74% on realised gains since 23 September 2013). There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes payable the provision will be reversed.