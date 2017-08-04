Simian Global Plc - Notice of AGM

04 August 2017



SIMIAN GLOBAL PLC

( "Simian" or the "Company")



Notice of AGM





The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 4p.m. (local time Hong Kong) on 31 August 2017 at 7th Floor Lippo Centre, Tower 1, 89 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

The Notice of AGM has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website http://www.simianglobal.com/investor-relations/announcement/.

For more information:

Simian Global Plc www.simianglobal.com Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145

or info@simianglobal.com

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd Jon Isaacs Tel: +44 (0) 20 7309 2242

or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

