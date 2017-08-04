sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.08.2017 | 14:41
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Simian Global Plc - Notice of AGM

04 August 2017

SIMIAN GLOBAL PLC
( "Simian" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 4p.m. (local time Hong Kong) on 31 August 2017 at 7th Floor Lippo Centre, Tower 1, 89 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

The Notice of AGM has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website http://www.simianglobal.com/investor-relations/announcement/.

For more information:

Simian Global Plcwww.simianglobal.com
Edward Kwan-Mang Ng, DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@simianglobal.com

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Jon IsaacsTel: +44 (0) 20 7309 2242
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

- ENDS -


© 2017 PR Newswire